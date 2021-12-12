Omicron Cases Rise To 38, Kerala And Andhra Pradesh Report First Cases

India reported a total of five new cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron on Sunday. With it, the total number of cases of the new variant in the country has risen to 38.

The five cases, one each were reported from Kanataka, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Meanwhile, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported their first cases of the new variant.

In Kerala, a UK returnee tested positive for Omicron, while in Andhra Pradesh a 34-year-old man, who recently returned from Ireland, tested positive for the new variant.

Nagpur in Maharashtra also reported its first case of Omicron today where a 40-year-old man who returned from South Africa tested positive.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported its second case of the new variant today as a Zimbabwe returnee tested positive, even after being doubly vaccinated.

