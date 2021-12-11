Omicron Reaches Assam, Man Tests Positive In Sonitpur

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Omicron
REPRESENTATIVE

The new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron has found its way into Assam as a man tested positive for the virus in the state’s Sonitpur district.

The man, identified as one Suryabahadur Tamag, has tested positive for the new variant Omicron.

Notably, this is the first reported case of the new variant in the state. Tamang had reportedly travelled in from Saudi Arabia.

Related News

Assam: Dead Body Of Schoolgirl Found Floating In Mayang

Private: Assam: Dacoit Injured In Police Firing In Biswanath…

Assam: 112 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.36 %

Assam: Woman Held On Charges Of Kidnapping Minor Girl

Meanwhile, the man has been admitted to Tezpur Medical College.

ALSO READ: Assam: Dead Body Of Schoolgirl Found Floating In Mayang

You might also like
Assam

Assam HSLC & HS Exams Likely To Be Held In August: Ranoj Pegu

National

Earthquakes jolt Manipur, Meghalaya, Andamans

Top Stories

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests COVID+

Assam

Cattle Syndicate Kingpin Shot While Fleeing Police Custody In Kokrajhar

National

PM Modi, Amit Shah greets BSF on its raising day

Top Stories

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Extends Support To Farmers’ Protest