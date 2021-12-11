Omicron Reaches Assam, Man Tests Positive In Sonitpur

The new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron has found its way into Assam as a man tested positive for the virus in the state’s Sonitpur district.

The man, identified as one Suryabahadur Tamag, has tested positive for the new variant Omicron.

Notably, this is the first reported case of the new variant in the state. Tamang had reportedly travelled in from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the man has been admitted to Tezpur Medical College.

