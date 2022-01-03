Covid 19National

Omicron Scare: Meghalaya Imposes Fresh Restrictions Effective From January 5

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Due to the rapid surge of Omicron cases throughout the country, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday announced a series of fresh restrictions in the state effective from January 5, 2022.

The curfew timings have been extended, gatherings, movements within and outside would also be affected.

There will also be restrictions likely on the number of people who would be allowed to attend weddings, funerals, and other events.

Further restrictions would be imposed on movement of people within the state in the form of having an odd-even system in place for private vehicles.

Moreover, entry into the state would require a 72 hour valid negative COVID report, despite being double vaccinated.

A night curfew has also been announced from 10 pm. Although the finer details of these restrictions would be known later, the night curfew is likely to be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

“It is important to impose restrictions now since there is no single cases of Omicron in the state. It’s inevitable,” Sangma said.

“Omicron is spreading very fast throughout the country. The speed at which it’s spreading is alarming, so we are putting in these restrictions,” he added.

