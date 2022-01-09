Omicron Scare: Night Curfew In Tripura From 9 pm To 5 am

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, Tripura government on Sunday imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from January 10 to 20.

According to an official notification, movie halls, sports complexes and stadia, entertainment parks, bars to open with 50 per cent capacity, while gyms and swimming pools will operate at one-third capacity.

The order further stated that shops and other commercial establishments will operate from 6 am to 8.30 pm.

For marriages, a maximum of 100 persons are allowed with COVID-19 protocols and a total of 20 people are allowed in funerals, it added.

“No public meeting will take place in open places, whereas meetings or gatherings are allowed with one-third capacity in closed places keeping in place COVID-19 protocols,” it further informed.

No offline training programme will take place in the state, however, the ongoing skill training programmes may continue by following aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

So far, India reported 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus infection according to the Union health ministry.