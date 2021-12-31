Omicron Tally in India Crosses 1000 Mark, 1 Death Reported

The Omicron tally in India crossed 1000 marks with highest cases being reported in Maharashtra and Delhi with 450 and 320 cases respectively, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have gone up to 1,270.

Meanwhile, the first death of Omicron has been reported in Maharashtra.

The deceased is a 52-year old man from Pimpri. He was admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital after the variant was detected in his samples. As per reports, the patient had diabetes for the last 13 years. His travel history shows that he was in Nigeria at some point.

The health ministry informed that the active caseload of COVID-19 in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 per cent of the total cases.

With this, the country’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 4,81,080.

As many as 7,585 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.89 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 47 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.34 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 88 days.

The country has conducted as many as 67.78 crore COVID-19 tests so far.

India has administered around 144.54 crore vaccines so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

