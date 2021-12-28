Omicron Tally in India Crosses 600 Mark

India on Tuesday reported 653 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. The highest number of cases has been reported in Maharashtra and Delhi with 167 and 165 cases respectively.

A total of 186 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday extended Covid-19 containment measures till January 31 amid increased detection of the Omicron variant in different parts of the country and urged states and Union Territories (UTs) to impose local restrictions, if required, to control crowds during the festive season. In a fresh advisory issued on Monday, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked states and UTs to continue to focus on the fivefold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating and adhering to Covid appropriate behavior.

“The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron, is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures,” said Bhalla.



