On 1st Day Of Assam Assembly Opposition Stages Protests, Walkouts

The first day of the Assam Assembly’s winter session saw protests, adjournments, and a walkout over the alleged land grab scam against the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, the CM was alleged to have links to a real estate company that was allegedly involved in a land grab scam, by the opposition, based on an expose by two news portals.

The opposition, on being stopped from moving motions discussing the topic, also caused an uproar with two motions including one by the Congress were refused by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

In a surprise, CM Sarma informed that Congress MLA Sashikanta Das will quit the party and is likely to join the BJP.

The leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia said, “We moved an adjournment motion on this very serious issue… about land for the landless. There is no provision (in the policy) to give private companies (land) or transfer land to any private entity”.

He added, “But, in The Wire story, we see these rules violated in the RBS realtor case. And it is alleged family of the Assam Chief Minister were involved. This is very serious… the Chief Minister is not above suspicion”.

Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Animul Islam said that they staged a walkout after their adjournment motion on the violence during Gorukhuti eviction in which two villagers were killed, was rejected.

Opposition MPs also protested outside the Assembly.

The Congress on Sunday had accused CM Sarma and his family of grabbing 18 acres of land meant for the landless. Demanding his immediate dismissal, they called for a Supreme Court monitored probe by a special investigation team.

Notably, The Wire and a Guwahati-based news portal, The Cross Current had published a story a few weeks ago alleging that RBS Realtors, co-founded by the wife of Assam CM, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, occupied 18acres of government land intended for the landless individuals and institutions.

It alleged that most of the land was acquired over two phases, in 2006-2007 and again in 2009. CM Sarma, then associated with the Congress which was in power, was a powerful minister.

