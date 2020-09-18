On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

In an unfortunate incident, a policeman was run over by a truck on the evening of Wednesday.

The cop, who was an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police, met with the fatal accident while doing his duty in north Delhi’s Burari.

This was confirmed by the Police on Thursday evening. The policeman has been identified as Radhey Shyam (49).

A PTI report quotes a senior police officer as saying, “The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was on duty near ITI centre, Dhirpur, Ring Road. Around 4.15 pm, he stopped a Tata 407 truck and asked the driver to come on the side. Meanwhile, one Tata 909 truck came from behind and hit the Tata 407 vehicle which ran over the ASI.”

The victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.