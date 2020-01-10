One arrested in connection with Dispur murder

One person has been arrested in connection with the sensational murder incident that took place in Dispur on Tuesday night. The arrested has been identified as Himangshu Barman.

According to reports, the Crime Branch of Assam Police arrested Himangshu from Udalguri. Police sources informed that he was employed as a driver of deceased Paresh Chandra Baruah. However, he was released from his duties two months ago.

It may be mentioned here that the body of Paresh Chandra Baruah, a retired engineer, was found with multiple injuries inside his residence in Dispur Law College road.