One COVID-19 patient discharged; total cured 12

One more COVID-19 positive patient has been discharged from the hospital in Assam taking the total number of cured patients to 12. Sajibur Rahman, the COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to Twitter informed that Sajibur was released from SMCH after three successive tests reported negative. Minister Sarma further said that Rahman was sent for home quarantine.

Good news!



One more #COVID patient – Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine.

Total cured patients – 12#AssamCares @Pijush_hazarika @drrajdeeproy @ParimalSuklaba1 pic.twitter.com/Ns5ibtuw2s — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 18, 2020

It may be mentioned here that out the total 34 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10 and 12 patients were released so far. There are 21 active cases in the State as of now.