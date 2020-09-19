One Dead, Another Injured In Silapathar Accident

Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, two people were killed after their bike collided head-on with another vehicle on National highway 515 in Dimou of Silapathar.

The incident took place at around 6:10 PM when the bike bearing registration number ‘AS 22 E 7335’ was hit by an oncoming loaded Ape minivan on the national highway.

Ajit Brahma, 45, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while the passenger, one Debraj Daimary, 46, was critically injured and has been sent to a hospital in Dibrugarh.

The minivan fled the scene right.

