Assam registered seven more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday night taking the state’s tally to 115. One person had unfortunately died at GMCH prior to detection, this was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

Alert ~ 7 #COVID19 + cases detected from Guwahati. One person had unfortunately died at GMCH prior to detection. 3 patients are from Sarusajai quarantine centre; & rest 3 related to Aloo Godam case are from Fancy Bazaar containment zone.



Three cases are reported from Sarusajai quarantine centre; and rest three related to Aloo Godam case are from Fancy Bazaar.

With the two new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 68, recovered-41, deaths-4, and migrated-2.