One Dies in Fatal Road Accident in Orang

A youth died in a fatal road accident when a Xylo bearing registration number AS 27 7171 collided against a two-wheeler at Bagan Gate in Orang on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Partha Pratim Bora alias Ankur, a resident of Orang.

Also, another youth who got injured in the head-on collision, is in a critical stage.