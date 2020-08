One Dies of COVID-19 at MMCH

A person succumbed to COVID-19 at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Renuka Bora (82) of North Guwahati.

She was admitted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in North Guwahati and after she tested positive for COVID-19 she was referred to MMCH.

The woman died today morning.