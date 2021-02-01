One Held For Bribery In Lieu Of Assam Police Constable Recruitment

In a shocking revelation, yet another recruitment scam has begun to surface in the Assam state police force. Crime Branch of Assam Police has arrested Dibyajyoti Das from Nagaon on Monday for taking a bribe from a candidate for the recruitment for a post of a police constable.

Das, a jawan at the 9th Assam Police Battalion, has been accused of taking a bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakhs from a candidate.

Das has been arrested after five complaints were registered with the Crime Branch against him.

As per reports, Das was previously suspended from his job for reasons yet to be revealed.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.