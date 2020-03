Tensed situation in Goroimari area under Chaygaon Police Station after a clash broke out between two groups on Sunday morning. One succumbed to his injuries during the clash.

The deceased has been identified as Ainal Haque (60). At least seven others also sustained serious injuries during the clash. They were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.

The exact reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained. Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported.