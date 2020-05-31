One More accused detained in Gabharu mob lynching case

Acting on a tip-off, Jorhat Police has detained one more accused in connection with a mob lynching case that took place in Gabharu Tea Estate near Mariani in Jorhat district on Saturday. The man is said to be the Chowkidar of the tea garden.

A man, namely Debashish Gogoi from Noksari’s Milgaon area was lynched by a mob following an accident in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Earlier, police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident. Jorhat district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrinal Talukdar said that a case has been registered and five persons arrested so far.

Another man has been injured in the mob attack and is now undergoing treatment at a Jorhat hospital.

According to the reports, Debashish and his friend Aditya Das went to the area for sightseeing and they met with an accident in a tea garden area while returning and their two-wheeler hit two local women on Friday evening.

Following the accident, a large number of locals gathered and started beating up Debashish and his friend Aditya. The mob continued to beat the two men even after the father and sister of Debashish arrived on spot.

Later, both of them were admitted to a nearby hospital in serious conditions. But, Debashish succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Saturday night.