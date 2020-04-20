One more COVID-19 patient discharged in Assam

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from Sonapur Civil Hospital on Monday after recovering from the infection, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cured and discharged cases has now reached to 18 in the state, while the number of active cases stands at 15.

One #COVID19 patient – Hazrat Ali has been discharged today from Sonapur Civil Hospital after his two successive tests confirmed as negative. Cured patients -18. Request all to strictly follow home quarantine guidelines, Sarma tweeted.

Now, 15 patients are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the state government hospitals and are in stable condition, reports said.