One more COVID-19 positive reported in Assam; total 32

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the State. A woman from Dhubri has been tested COVID-19 positive, informed Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Minister also informed that the woman is the wife of a COVID-19 positive patient. Her husband is connected both with Nizamuddin Markaz and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati.

The number of patients is now 32.



It may be mentioned here that out the total 32 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10. There are 31 active cases in the State as of now.