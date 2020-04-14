One more COVID-19 positive reported in Assam; total 32

By Pratidin Bureau
One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the State. A woman from Dhubri has been tested COVID-19 positive, informed Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Minister also informed that the woman is the wife of a COVID-19 positive patient. Her husband is connected both with Nizamuddin Markaz and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned here that out the total 32 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10. There are 31 active cases in the State as of now.

