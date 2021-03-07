One More Held In Pre-Matric Minority Scholarship Scam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam police arm CID arrested one more accused in connection with the multi-crore rupee pre-matric scholarship for minorities scheme scam.

The accused Nozirul Islam was arrested from Tupamari village in Kamrup district and has been sent to two-day police custody

In this connection, as many as 23 people have been apprehended by the CID.

As per reports, there have been misappropriations of funds in the scheme since 2018.

An FIR was registered by the director of Assam Minority Development Board and the state nodal officer Mahmood Hassan on August 28 last year.

The scholarship is offered to minority students from class 1 to 10 who secured atleast 50% marks in the previous examination and whose family annual income does not exceed Rs. 1 lakh.

