One More Mumbai Cop Arrested In Ambani Bomb Scare Case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested yet another Mumbai cop in the Ambani bomb scare case.

The officer in question is Sunil Rane, an inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Earlier, former Assistant Police Inspector of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA after his name cropped up in businessman Mansukh Hiren death case. He has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre in Mumbai.

On April 15, NIA special court sent Waze to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Manuskh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle, was found dead on March 5 at a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane.