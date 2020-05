Another positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Assam last night.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Health Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday midnight wrote, “One student of Regional Dental College, Kamrup Metro has tested COVID-19 positive.”

Alert ~ One student of Regional Dental College, Kamrup Metro has tested #COVID19 positive.



↗️Total #COVID19 patients in Assam 59

↗️Active cases 24

↗️Discharged 34



Update at 11.55 pm / May 8#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2020

