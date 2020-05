On Saturday, another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shillong. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma twitted saying “Unfortunately we have another positive case in Shillong,”.

CM Sangma added “It’s a person working in the same house. As a precaution health department was retesting all the primary contacts and in the process, we found this positive case. The person is safe and healthy and showing no symptoms.”

This takes the total number of positive cases in the Meghalaya to 13.