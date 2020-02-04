‘One nation, one ration card’ soon: Modi

Centre is committed to introducing one ration card system across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking part in an election rally in Delhi on Tuesday, said that One country, One tax, and One ration card will be a reality soon. He said that the new system will benefit lakhs of migrants who have relocated to Delhi in search of better jobs and opportunities.

It may be mentioned here that Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan recently announced that the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country.

Meanwhile, the PM also said that since the enactment of CAA, people in the country have been witnessing the falsehood which is being propagated by a few people. He further accused the AAP-led current Delhi government of indulging in the use of abusive language against the police personnel.