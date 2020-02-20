One of the Nirbhaya Convicts Hurt Self by Banging on Wall

One of the four Nirbhaya case convicts Vinay Sharma was injured after he reportedly hit his head against the wall of his cell at Tihar jail in Delhi on Thursday. All the four convicts will be hanged on March 3 as per the new death warrant by Delhi court.

A jail official while quoted by news agency ANI said that Vinay Sharma had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall on Sunday and had suffered minor injuries.

Earlier this week, Vinay Sharma’s lawyer had told a Delhi court that he was on a “hunger strike” and his mental status was not good.

The court on Monday put out a third death warrant for Vinay Sharma, along with Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh, the men convicted in 2012 gang-rape of a young medical student who was assaulted and tortured so brutally that she died days later.

The Delhi Court has set a new date for the hanging of the convicts after two previous dates of hanging – January 22 and February 1 – came and went as the convicts filed multiple petitions to stall the execution. On February 5, the Delhi High Court ordered that all four would have a week to exhaust all their legal remedies, including mercy petitions to the President, and said they cannot be hanged separately.