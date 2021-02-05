One Poacher Killed In Encounter & One Arrested In Arunachal

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
The Sonitpur forest official killed one suspected poacher in an encounter in Nameri National Park And Forest Reserve on Friday.

As per sources, the deceased poacher has been identified as Deve Pagag. A group of poachers was set up for illegal hunting and based on specific input a forest team went there.

The incident took place when the poachers and the forest official exchange firing at the spot.

On the other hand, police have arrested a rhino horn supplier from Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun.

The arrested supplier identified as Jabi Gadi.

The Forest Department is continuing its investigation over the incident.

