ONGC To Build Personal Gym For Lovlina Borgohain

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) will build a personal gymnasium for Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain as a token of recognition for her unflinching commitment.

She was felicitated by ONGC for outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year.

“Lovlina is the only third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. She will go down in history as one of India’s greatest Olympians and boxers of all time. Youth is on her side and many more International laurels are awaiting for her,” ONGC said in a statement.

Lovlina will training hard for the coming World Championship and this gym will righteously help her in preparing for the same.

Sushma Rawat, Executive Director, Assam & Assam Arakan Basin, Jorhat, ONGC said that she is extremely proud of Lovlina’s achievement and is happy to fulfil her wish by building her a personal gymnasium at her home.

Rawat also said that the gym can used by upcoming talents and potential medal winners from her village.

“Building of infrastructure, training players in the country, to the young and upcoming talented sportspersons are an integral part of ONGC’s sports credo,” she further said.