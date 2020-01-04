Onion Prices Fixed at Rs. 70/kg in Guwahati

Additional Deputy Commissioner for food, civil supply, and consumer affairs department of Kamrup (M), Bipul Kumar Das said that the retail price of onions has been fixed at Rs. 70 per kg.

The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting held to discuss the various issues regarding prices of onion and potato in the city markets.

Das said that the prices have been fixed as many retailers are charging high prices taking advantage of the situation of the soaring prices of onion from November. He said, “The price of onion is constantly decreasing and the traders are taking advantage of the soaring price of onions. Therefore, we have fixed the price of onion at Rs. 70 per kg.”

In recent times, onion prices skyrocketed with some retailers charging up to Rs 160 per kg.