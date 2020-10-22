Onion Prices Likely to See Significant Spike This Diwali

The onion price is likely to see a significant spike this Diwali. Along with the price hike, the quality is also likely to deteriorate. According to reports, the onions which priced at Rs. 20 is expected to reach Rs. 100 per kg.

The supply of onions has been affected due to which the prices have seen a sharp rise. Moreover, the onion crops were destroyed due to incessant rains and therefore, there has been a delay in arrival of the onions in the market.

Nashik, which has the highest onion cultivation, suffered a lot of damage due incessant rainfall. 

The onion which was being sold for Rs 30 per kg is now available in for Rs 70-80 kg.

