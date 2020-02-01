Only 1 Exam for all Non-Gazette Govt Posts: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a major announcement for the youth, in her budget speech, said they would soon be required to take just one exam to apply for non-gazetted government posts.

Sitharaman said the government has decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will be tasked to conduct common online eligibility tests for recruitment to non-gazetted posts.

Explaining the rationale for this, Nirmala Sitharaman said at present the youth have to take several exams for different government posts and this incurs a heavy burden on them as they have to spend considerable time and money on them.

The finance minister announced that the government plans to set up at least one exam center in every district to conduct this online exam.