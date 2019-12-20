Only a few foreigners will get citizenship under CAA: CM

Following the widespread protest across the State regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that only a few foreigners will get citizenship under the act. Addressing the media, the CM appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace.

His address came a day after more than 20 BJP MLAs met him at Brahmaputra State Guest House and urge him to clear his stand on the CAA.

“Till I am the Chief Minister of the state, there is no threat to Assamese language, literature, culture, and tradition as only a few foreigners will get citizenship under the act,” the CM said.

Assuring that the rights of indigenous Assamese will be protected, Sonowal said, “I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity.”

“Nobody can rob our culture, language, and identity of Assam. Our land won’t be stolen,” Sonowal further added.

“We have immense respect for peaceful protesters. I appeal to people to not be misled regarding the citizenship law,” he said, adding, “Several negative elements were involved in the protests.”