The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday announced that the candidates appearing for APSC exam should be the citizens of the state and that there will be no language papers.

The cabinet also decided that the candidates appearing for APSC should register their names in the employment exchange.

It said that the candidates must be orally fluent to speak Assamese or any other co-official languages of the state – Bengali, Bodo, Tiwa etc.

ALSO READ: On Lachit Divas, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan