Only Electric And CNG Vehicles Allowed To Enter Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
After a review meeting with senior officials, he said that the entry of vehicles into Delhi, running on a fuel other than CNG or electricity will remain banned till December 3.

Amid severe pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today said that only electric vehicles and those that run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27.

He further said that vehicles on essential services duty will be exempted, in one of several announcements made in a bid to check the rising pollutions.

In other measures, offline classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions which were suspended due to high pollution will resume from November 29.

Urging the government staff to use public transport, Mr. Rai further announced the opening of all government offices from Monday. Special buses will also be deployed for them he then added.

 The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities as the air quality showed improvement.

Due to severe air pollution levels, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions on November 13.

