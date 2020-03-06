Oppn slams Assam govt over budget leak

The Opposition on Friday staged walk-out from Assam legislative assembly, alleging that the state’s budget for 2020-21 was ‘leaked’ on the Assam Finance Department website before FM presented it in the Assembly.

The opposition members demanded an apology from the state government over it, saying that this was an ‘insult’ of legislators.

“We were in power for 15 years, but the budget never got leaked. Now the budget provisions were being put out on the finance department’s website even before FM read out those to us, Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi told reporters.

Meanwhile, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said, the Budget has lost its sanctity as it was leaked online before any discussion taking place in the Assembly House.

Media reports suggest that a copy of Budget 2020-21 was uploaded to the Assam Financial Department website. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to present Assam annual budget at the assembly house at 2 pm on the evening of Friday.