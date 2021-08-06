Opposition Members Of Parliament To Hold Symbolic Protest At Jantar Mantar

Opposition members of the parliament are likely to hold a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with protesting farmers on Friday.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament remaining stalled for the third week of the monsoon session over the Pegasus spyware snooping controversy and the farm laws.

A section of farmer leaders have been protesting at Jantar Mantar to demand the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, since the start of the Parliament session.

A senior Congress leader from the Lok Sabha said, “All of us, including Rahul-ji will go to Jantar Mantar and reiterate our stand that the farm laws are ‘black laws’ and need to be withdrawn.”

According to reports, the Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments over the Pegasus snooping and the farm laws, even as the government introduced two key Bills: the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Thursday.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Bills were being passed in the House without a debate with an average time of seven minutes spent on a Bill, and objected to supplementary list of business being circulated at the last minute, stated report.

