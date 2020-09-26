“Opposition Not Misleading Us” – Farmers On Farm Bills Row

Farmers in Punjab who are protesting against the newly implemented farm bills said they are “not being misled by the opposition” and that they have read the fine print.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, who translated the bills into Punjabi and distributed it among the farmers said that PM blaming the opposition for instigating is not correct.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blaming the opposition for instigating us. This is not correct. We have read the ordinances (now bills). The corporates have pushed PM Modi to introduce these changes. We are getting support from farmers across the country; this is a very big people’s movement,” he said.

“He will have to repeal these bills, he will not be able to pull off these changes on ground,” he added.

Pandher also said that no political party will be allowed to share stage with them during these protests.

At least 28 passenger trains have been cancelled as famers in Punjab continued blocking train tracks on day 3 of the “Rail Roko” agitation. A new revised schedule is however yet to be announced.

The Prime Minister and his allies have maintained that farmers are being “misled” by opposition parties on the provisions of the farm bills.

Thousands of farmers who have blocked highways and rail tracks have said that they will intensify protests as the central government has not reached out to them at all.