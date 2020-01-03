Opposition Slams Centre for Rejecting Tableaus

The rejection of tableau for the Republic Day parade seems to be done intentionally as the BJP-led government in the Centre is rejecting the tableau one after another in the states which are ruled by non-BJP governments.

After West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar, the Centre has rejected the tableau of Kerala for participating in the Republic Day parade.

Kerala proposed a theme comprising the traditional art form of Theyyam and Kalamandalam, depicting art and architecture of the state.

It may be noted that Kerala is the fourth state whose tableau proposal has been rejected for the upcoming R-Day parade. The Ministry of Defence had earlier rejected the proposals of tableau of Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.

However, the Centre’s move has been slammed by many opposition leaders including NCP leaders Supriya Sule, Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and many more.

According to the government, the tableau proposals received from various states/UTs and central ministries are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography.

“Many tableaux of BJP-ruled states have also been rejected this year. These states are Haryana, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the government of West Bengal was shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process,” the sources said.

For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from states/UTs and 24 from ministries/departments) were received.

Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising of 16 states/UTs and six ministries/departments, have finally been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings.