Opposition Wants Article 370 Back in J&K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to criticism of his government’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and targeted the opposition while addressing his first rally in Bihar for the upcoming elections to be held next week.

Addressing the rally at Sasaram, Modi said, “Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people are saying that they will overturn the decision once they are voted to power.” 

“The NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After making such statements they dare to ask for votes from Bihar? Is this not an insult of Bihar?” Modi questioned.

