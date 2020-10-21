Orang National Park to Reopen from Nov 1

The Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve will be reopened for tourists from November 1. This was stated in a press statement issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Mangaldoi Division.

The park was closed in the month of March due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The park is the natural habitation of 101 numbers of one-horned rhino and 21 numbers of Royal Bengal Tigers, as per the data of 2018.

Besides rhino and tiger, the national park is also home to several other wildlife species of conservation importance including wild elephant, buffalo, hog deer, pygmy hog and Bengal florican among others.

The park covers an area of nearly 79 square kilometre.

The park is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River.