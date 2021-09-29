Orang National Park To Reopen From September 30

The Orang National Park in Assam will reopen for tourists on Thursday and the parks in Kaziranga and Manas will reopen on October 1.

The national parks in Assam were shut to visitors for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season.

Following all Covid-19 protocols, the famous Orang National Park (ONP) will reopen from Thursday from September 30 for the tourist season of 2021-22, ONP divisional forest officer Pradipta Baruah said in a notice. Moreover, only a section of the safari route inside the park will be opened to tourists at present due to the poor condition of roads owing to recent floods.

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be opened partially with access to only three ranges from October 1, an official release said.

Tourists will be allowed to have only jeep safari for the time being but not the much sought-after elephant ride, it said.

Manas National Park will also open its gates to visitors from October 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.