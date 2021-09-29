Orang National Park To Reopen From September 30

AssamEnvironmentTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Orang
Source: AwesomeAssam

The Orang National Park in Assam will reopen for tourists on Thursday and the parks in Kaziranga and Manas will reopen on October 1.

The national parks in Assam were shut to visitors for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season.

Following all Covid-19 protocols, the famous Orang National Park (ONP) will reopen from Thursday from September 30 for the tourist season of 2021-22, ONP divisional forest officer Pradipta Baruah said in a notice. Moreover, only a section of the safari route inside the park will be opened to tourists at present due to the poor condition of roads owing to recent floods.

Related News

12 United Liberation of Bodoland Cadres Surrender

PM Modi Review Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore At…

Amarinder Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Assistant Prof Of GU Accused Of Sexually Harassing Students

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be opened partially with access to only three ranges from October 1, an official release said.

Tourists will be allowed to have only jeep safari for the time being but not the much sought-after elephant ride, it said.

Manas National Park will also open its gates to visitors from October 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

You might also like
Assam

Army Offers Legal Help To Sanaullah

Sports

BCCI to promote ‘Green Cricket’ in partnership with UN Environment in India

Assam

ADB Approves Rs. 1,650Cr for Tripura Project

Top Stories

NRC: Assam govt. relax rules

Top Stories

Covid-19: MoU Signed Between Assam Govt & Pvt hospitals

Assam

APSC Cash for Job Scam | 20 more officers to go behind the bars