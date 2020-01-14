Oscars 2020: Here is the full list of Nominations

It’s that time of the year again. The full list of nominations for Oscars 2020 is here, and it is now time to tick-off what you’ve watched and foraged for what you haven’t before the big day.

The 92nd Academy Award will be held on February 9, 2020, (February 10 IST) this year and we have just about two weeks to finish watching all these gems.

The crowd favourites, much like how things were for Golden Globes 2020, are Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Todd Phillips’s Joker and Sam Mendes’s 1917.

With Joker leading the charts with 11 nominations, here is the full list:

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best international feature film

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Best documentary feature

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

Honeyland

For Sama

The Cave

Best documentary short subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best film editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Best cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best original song

I’m Standing With You, from Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, from Frozen II

Stand Up, from Harriet

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, from Toy Story 4

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best sound mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Best original score

1917, Thomas Newman

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams