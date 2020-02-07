OSD To Delhi Dy CM Arrested in Alleged Bribery Case

Reacting to the arrest of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Friday asked the CBI to ensure strict action against the officer who was held in an alleged bribery case.

Manish Sisodia, while confirming the arrest of the senior official, took to Twitter and wrote, “This officer was posted in my office as OSD. CBI should get him punished strictly. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last five years,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned the role of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. No OSD in a Deputy CM’s office can accept bribes without the knowledge of his political boss, BJP’s Amit Malviya said.

In a tweet, Malviya said that there have been several allegations of corruption on Kejriwal and Sisodia in the past too adding, “The party born out of the movement against corruption will end with corruption.”

A Delhi government officer had been arrested on Thursday by the CBI in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 2 lakhs.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs. 2 lakh in a matter related to GST and immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning.

No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said.

Madhav was posted in the office of Manish Sisodia in 2015, the officials said. The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.