‘OUATIH’ to re-release in India on Feb 14

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Wednesday announced to re-releasing Quentin Tarantino’s critically-acclaimed feature ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in India on February 14.

The film, which is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult, was earlier released in the country on Independence Day last year.

And the icons are back!



Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to re-release their most award-winning film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' on 14th February, 2020. pic.twitter.com/tPutM0Nzsa — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 22, 2020

The film is led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. It also stars Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry in pivotal roles.

At the 2020 Oscars, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be vying for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best actor for DiCaprio, and best supporting actor for Pitt.