Out On Parole, Akhil Gogoi Meets Ailing Mother In Jorhat

Jailed Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi, who has been granted parole for two days by an NIA court, met his ailing mother in Jorhat after spending a night with his wife and son in Guwahati on Friday night.

Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for undergoing treatment for various ailments.

Gogoi was seen holding his mother tightly while she laid on a bed.

“My mother was waiting for me. She is ailing and needs to be operated on soon. She wanted to meet me first and only then she would go for further treatment. I will talk to the doctors and will have a discussion about when can she be operated on,” he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Gogoi also said, “I could not sleep at all. My son is very sad and disturbed. I spent the entire night with him”.

Also Read: Assam Agriculture Department Announces 3000 Vacancies

“I cannot take him with me as I am going in a police escort,” he added.

The Independent MLA became the first jailed leader in Assam to win an assembly election.

NIA special judge Pranjal Das, after hearing a petition filed by Gogoi’s lawyers requesting permission for him to visit his family members in Guwahati and Jorhat granted him parole for 48 hours, which he could take according to his convenience.

The court allowed Gogoi to visit only his ailing mother in Jorhat and his son in Guwahati, but forbade him from meeting the people of his constituency due to the prevailing pandemic situation.