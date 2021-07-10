‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi On Rajnath Singh’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Saturday to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 71st birthday and said that he is an outstanding parliamentarian and administrator.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague Shri @rajnathsingh Ji on his birthday. He is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom. He is an outstanding Parliamentarian and administrator. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of our nation.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted in Hindi: -Heartiest greetings and best wishes to the successful Defence Minister of India, senior BJP leader, and eloquent speaker, Hon’ble Shri Rajnath Singh ji on his birthday. May God always keep you healthy and long-lived to serve Mother Bharati.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also greeted Rajnath Singh on his birthday.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Happy Birthday to Shri Rajnath Singh. I pray that you stay strong, healthy and live long.”

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister.

In a tweet, Nadda wrote, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon. Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, known for his amiable nature and strong connect with party workers. Your immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation and organisational skills are inspiring. I pray for your good health and long life.”

भारत के यशस्वी रक्षा मंत्री, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं प्रखर वक्ता आदरणीय श्री राजनाथ सिंह जी को जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। मां भारती की सेवा के लिए ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ-सानंद रखें एवं दीर्घायु बनाएं।

Wish you a very happy birthday Hon Union Min Sri @rajnathsingh Ji

