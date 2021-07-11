Over 1.44 Cr COVID-19 Vaccines Doses Available With States: Centre

Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Over 1.44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals to be administered, Union Health and Family Welfare ministry stated.

The ministry also said over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

India as of Sunday has 4,54,118 active cases while 2,99,75,064 have recuperated from the deadly contagion.

The total caseload of the state has touched 3.08 crores.

