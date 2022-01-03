Over 1 Lakh Teens To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Today: Keshab Mahanta

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Keshab

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said that at least one lakh teens between 15 and 18 years old in the state will be vaccinated against Covid-19 across 500 educational institutions on Monday.

While inaugurating the vaccination drive at Gopal Boro High School in Guwahati, the minister said the Assam government will ensure that the vaccination drive in the state for the teens will be completed by January 10 this year.

Mr. Keshab Mahanta also asserted that in the initial stage the state government is targeting to inoculate at least 20 lakh teens between 15-18 years.

Related News

Assam: ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’ & ‘1962’ Translated…

India: Omicron Tally Surges To 1,700

John Abraham & Wife Priya Runchal Test Covid-19 +VE

Numaligarh: Elephant Tramples 2 Farmers To Death

“Schools will not be closed and board examinations will be held in March,” he said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3. Over 8 lakh teens have registered in the government’s CoWin portal and all will get a dose of Covaxin.

The health minister informed that amid the rising cases of Omicron, a variant of coronavirus, the state government is well prepared to combat the fatal contagion.

“1000 ICU beds and 1000 general beds have been set up and very soon at least 25000 beds will come up across the state as well. We are very well cautioned about the Covid and Omicron situation,” he added.

You might also like
Assam

Truck-Wagon R collision kills one in Baihata Chariali

Assam

Seven youths attack two others in Guwahati

Top Stories

NEP Is a Game Changer To Empower Students: PM Modi

Assam

Flow of River Water To Assam Disrupted by Heavy Rains: Bhutan Clarifies

Assam

23 Staff of Assam Valley School Test COVID-19+

Top Stories

PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm tomorrow