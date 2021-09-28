Over 100 Chinese Troops Enter Uttarakhand On Horses In Aug: Reports

Over 100 troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China intruded into Barahoti in Uttarakhand on August 30, several media outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to these reports, the Chinese troops came on horses and stayed in the Indian Territory for nearly three hours. Further, these reports have claimed that as per their sources, the PLA troops had also destroyed a footbridge.

However, there was no friction between both the army. One of the reports also published that till the time the Indian Army and ITBP personnel arrived, the Chinese counterpart had already left.

Another report mentioned that PLA has constructed new modular container-based accommodations in at least eight forward locations along the Line of Actual Control.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted in May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both India and China continue to maintain around 50,000 soldiers each, backed by howitzers, tanks, and surface-to-air missile systems in the “immediate depth areas” along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.