Over 100 Doctors In Kolkata Test COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
As many as 100 doctors in three different hospitals of Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 70 belongs to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners from Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, and 12 of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology.

In view of the same, the doctors have been asked to go for institutional quarantine.

Contact tracing has begun, and the process of clinical examination of everyone in the three hospitals has started, officials told PTI.

On Sunday, West Bengal reported 6,153 COVID-19 cases, with the eastern metropolis accounting for 3,194 infections. The state’s coronavirus tally stood at 16,49,150, of which 17,038 are active cases.

