Over 1000 Fishes Reportedly Found Dead In Dighalipukhuri

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

In an unusual incident, over 1000 fishes reportedly were found dead in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri.

As per initial reports, the fishes had started dying since Saturday but the fisheries department and Guwahati Police have been informed only on Sunday morning.

The fishes were seen lying on the surface of the pond and were primarily identified as local fishes.

The cause of the deaths of the different types of fishes is yet to be ascertained, however, sources have said the probable cause of death is low oxygen saturation levels which is generally triggered due to heavy rains followed by a humid climate.

The fishes found dead weighed between one to ten kilogrammes. The dead fishes include (as pronounced in Assamese) Rohu, Bhokua, Mirika, Silver Karpa, Kamal Karpa, and Japanese Kawai.

Moreover, it has also been suspected that poor cleanliness of the pond especially with the felling of branches of trees could also lead to the surge in deaths of the fishes.

Notably a similar incident was observed last year in Hojai as well.

An investigation is underway.

